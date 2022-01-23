SNOW TONIGHT, BITTER COLD TUE. & WED.

Areas of light snow will develop Sunday evening and continue through mid morning Monday. A coating to 1″ is possible mainly north of HWY 29 with 1-2″ possible to the south. While this won’t be a major snow event, slick roads are expected to slow travel for the Monday morning commute.

We’ll become partly cloudy Monday afternoon in the wake of the early day snowfall. Highs should top out in the teens to around 20°. Look for northerly winds between 10 and 15 mph with higher gusts.

A quick black of Arctic air is on tap for Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs will be mainly in the single digits Tuesday with some lower teens possible again starting Wednesday. Overnight lows both Monday night and Tuesday night will be below zero. Wind chill values both nights are expected to be in the -15° to -30° range once again.

Temperatures will moderate for the end of the week and next weekend. A little bit of light snow is possible Thursday. Another weak weather maker Friday night and Saturday morning may also produce a little bit of light snow.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TUESDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops. A coating to 2″ possible, highest south of HWY 29. Slick roads. LOW: 6

MONDAY: Morning snow. Sun & cloud mix during the afternoon. HIGH: 18 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. AM chills -15° to -30°. HIGH: 7 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. AM chills -15° to -30°. HIGH: 11 LOW: 7

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. A bit milder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few flakes possible by evening. HIGH: 15 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: Light AM snow possible then partly cloudy. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 23

