Packers supporters and fans of the San Francisco 49ers brave cold for divisional playoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a nearly record settling cold day for football at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers took on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoff game.

While the score ended with a 13-10 San Francisco victory, some 49ers fans who had never been to Green Bay before had other surprises on their mind besides an eventual victory.

“Definitely how cold it is,” Trey Williams, a San Francisco 49ers fan from Santa Cruz, CA, said. “It’s only my second time in the snow.”

Williams came prepared for the frozen tundra. However, the same can’t be said for all fans of the 49ers.

“I just saw some tennis shoes on some 49er fans and I don’t know how that’s going to work for them, but we’ll find out,” Packers fan from St. Paul, MN Jim Schmit shared.

“I mean it comes with the territory,” Phil Bowen, Packers fan from Burnsville, MN, emphasized. “Negative temperatures are what we’re born and raised in so that’s just what we do. It’s worth every second of being cold to be out here at the game.”

Approximately 80,000 fans were in attendance for Saturday’s divisional playoff game. With many sporting some cheese inspired attire.

“We love our cheese,” Bowen highlighted. “The only people who hate cheese are lactose intolerant and even they still eat it because they’re like screw it we love cheese. I mean that’s what it is.”

Last year during the divisional round game, Lambeau Field hosted less than 10,000 fans because of COVID-19 limitations. Now though, the concourse was packed with fans streaming by. Including many visitors cheering for San Francisco.

“This is the 9er nation or empire,” San Francisco 49ers fan, Darren Wagner exclaimed in the stadium. “Anywhere they go we go,” his brother Doug added.

“We follow them,” Darren said.

“New Orleans, Philadelphia, it doesn’t matter. We’re there,” Doug emphasized.

The visiting brothers who have 12 other siblings: David, Donald, Daniel, Dennis, Doug, Darren, Dean, Dale, Dwayne, Derrick, Cindy, Donovan, Dwight, and Dustin; say it’s important to spend these big moments with family. Which is something Packers fan Stephanie Schroeder can appreciate even if they rooted for opposing teams.

“I lost a sister, [my niece’s] mother to COVID a year ago,” Schroeder shared. “I lost another sister a couple weeks ago to a heart attack and this is on my bucket list. So, I brought my family and we are here for a Go Pack Go win because they’re dropping like flies and I need to complete my bucket list.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.