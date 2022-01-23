Advertisement

New conservative target: Race as factor in COVID treatment

By Todd Richmond
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Some conservatives are taking aim at policies that allow doctors to consider race as a risk factor when allocating scarce COVID-19 treatments, saying the protocols discriminate against white people.

The wave of infections brought on by the omicron variant and a shortage of treatments have focused attention on the policies.

Medical experts say the opposition is misleading. Health officials have long said there is a strong case for considering race as one of many risk factors in treatment decisions. And there is no evidence that race alone is being used to decide who gets medicine.

