Haliburton shines; Bucks win

Oshkosh native has 24 pts, 12 assists in Kings loss
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) falls as Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0)...
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) falls as Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) grabs the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 133-127. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, making up for the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time MVP sat out with right knee soreness one night after scoring 30 points in a defensive struggle against Chicago. The defending NBA champions (30-19) won their third straight game and second in two nights.

Middleton sank a clutch 3-pointer with 1:09 left after the Kings (18-30), who trailed by as many as 15, rallied within three points. After Harrison Barnes converted a layup for the Kings, Holiday threw down a left-handed dunk to give Milwaukee a 126-120 lead with 47.6 seconds remaining.

Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points for the Bucks, who made 21 of 42 3-point attempts one night after shooting 19.4% from behind the arc.

Barnes paced Sacramento with 29 points, and Tyrese Haliburton had 24. The Oshkosh native had his jersey retired by his alma mater, Oshkosh North High School, on Friday night, then put up a double-double against the Bucks, adding 12 assists to those 24 points. He scored 16 points in the 4th quarter.

