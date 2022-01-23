Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at I-39/90/94 near Poynette.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop near mile marker 116 when a Honda Pilot lost control and hit the cruiser. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

DEFOREST POST – A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a passing... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.