Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at I-39/90/94 near Poynette.
The trooper was conducting a traffic stop near mile marker 116 when a Honda Pilot lost control and hit the cruiser. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
