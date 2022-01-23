ACTIVE WEATHER AHEAD

Skies are starting out mainly clear this morning with frigid temperatures. Through the afternoon, high temperatures will only rise into the middle teens. We can expect that sunshine to stick around through the morning and afternoon, but at night the clouds will thicken up ahead of our next weathermaker. Light snow will begin falling late tonight and through tomorrow morning. Most spots are likely to see between 1-2″ of snow accumulations, and some of that will fall during the morning commute. Be advised that roads will be slick tomorrow.

There will be another arctic blast of air that moves into the region on Tuesday. Highs then will only make it into the single digits, but slight improvement can be expected by the end of the work week.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Colder with early sunshine. Clouds increase late. Snow at night. HIGH: 14

TONIGHT: Snow develops. 1-2″ possible for most. Slick travel expected. LOW: 4

MONDAY: Morning snow. Turning blustery late. HIGH: 18 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Harsh chills. HIGH: 7 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Mostly sunny and frigid. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 10 LOW: 5, then rising

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. A bit milder. HIGH: 25 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 16 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 21

