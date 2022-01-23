Advertisement

4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood.

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive.

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun.

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

