Oshkosh North retires Haliburton’s jersey

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re a fan of the NBA, you definitely know the name Tyrese Haliburton.

Friday, the Sacramento King was in the Fox Valley for a ceremony to retire his former jersey at his high school alma mater.

A ton of people came out for the celebration at the Oshkosh North Fieldhouse.

Haliburton was born here, and you might remember, led the school to a state basketball championship his senior year.

During the event, Haliburton’s number 14 jersey was not only retired, but he was also inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame one year earlier than the five-year requirement.

After two seasons at Iowa State, Haliburton was selected as the number 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by Sacramento.

Those who coached him talked about him being a positive role model for students and someone who will go the extra mile to succeed. Many in the league also say he’s a rising star.

Haliburton had some words of encouragement for those following in his footsteps.

“My whole life this has been my dream. So that never waivered. This is always what I knew I wanted to do. The fact I was able to do it. That achievement it shows. That the kids that are next up and the kids after that. Not only in the world of basketball, but just in life. Whatever your dreams are, aspirations are... it’s possible,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton was in the area to take on the Bucks Saturday night. But before that match-up, the Oshkosh North varsity boys took on Hortonville at Fiserv Forum, which the team said was super exciting.

That tip-off occurred at 12:20 p.m.

