LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING... A BRISK GAMEDAY IN TITLETOWN

Light snow will arrived in central Wisconsin overnight, and has been tracking east throughout this morning. Most spots have picked up half an inch to an inch, with slightly higher amounts in North Central Wisconsin. The light snow has been just enough to make travel across the area a bit slippery Saturday morning. However, the light snow will be gone by the start of the Packers playoff game.

While tailgaters will experience temps in the lower 20s, kickoff temperatures will already be in the lower half of the teens. Afternoon winds could gust to 30 mph, but speeds should be down around 10 mph by kickoff. Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for most of the game.

Clouds will thicken again this evening, and a quick round of light snow is possible across south of Highway 29 tonight. Skies should then clear back out by tomorrow morning as lows dip into the single digits above and below zero to start your day Sunday. Look for some early sunshine tomorrow, before skies turn overcast late in the day. At night, and into the midday Monday, expect light snow to develop across the region. It is possibly to see 1-2″ of snow widespread across the area. Stay tuned for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early flakes, then a mix of sun & clouds. More clouds late. Snow at night. Brisk wind. HIGH: 22 PACKERS KICKOFF: 11

TONIGHT: Light snow SOUTH of hwy 29. Slick spots possible. LOW: -1

SUNDAY: Colder with early sunshine. Clouds increase late. Snow at night. HIGH: 13 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Periods of snow, mainly early... a few inches possible. Cloudy, turning blustery late. HIGH: 20 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Harsh chills. HIGH: 8 LOW: -11

WEDNESDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Mostly sunny and frigid. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 9 LOW: -1

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flakes. A bit milder. HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 24

