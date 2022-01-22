Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the top-seeded Green Bay Packers get set to host the 6th-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the playoffs, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Rodgers’ Reign: Aaron Rodgers finished the season throwing for 20 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions over his last 7 games. If he plays like that in the postseason, the Packers will win. And guess what? In his last 7 playoff openers, Rodgers has thrown for 15 TD and 0 INT. The soon-to-be 4-time MVP has had some issues in NFC Championship games, but has been extremely effective in his first time out in each of the last 7 postseasons.

#2 Stopping the Run: Simply put, the Packers need to stop San Fran’s rushing attack. In 11 wins this year, the 49ers are averaging 151 rushing yards per game. In their 7 losses? 95 ypg. WR Deebo Samuel is the star to watch, running out of the backfield and from myriad motions. Samuel wasn’t a big factor in the first meeting between these teams in Week 3. In fact, Samuel only carried the ball 6 times in the first 8 games of the season, but has toted the rock 7 times per game since then.

#3 Healthier When It Counts: The stars are aligning. After missing significant time, several Packers starters are back for the playoffs. LT David Bakhtiari and CB Jaire Alexander are technically still Questionable. But C Josh Myers, RT Billy Turner, WR Randall Cobb, OLB Za’Darius Smith and OLB Whitney Mercilus are all back for Green Bay.

San Fran is also near full strength as Nick Bosa cleared concussion protocol, ILB Fred Warner has been deemed healthy enough to play through an ankle injury, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo will go despite shoulder and thumb injuries.

#4 Turnover Tale: The Packers are 34-1 under Matt LaFleur when forcing at least 1 turnover. The 49ers are undefeated this season when Garoppolo doesn’t throw an interception. If Green Bay can pick a ball? It bodes well. And oh, by the way, Packers CB Rasul Douglas has 4 INT in his last 4 home games.

#5 Real Home Field Advantage: Last year at the #1 seed it was a balmy 35 degrees for the Divisional round and fewer than 8,000 fans were allowed in attendance. But on Saturday night, expect to hear 80,000 at full throat with wind chills near 0 degrees at kickoff. The Lambeau Field advantage should be felt this time around. Furthermore, the Packers were the only team in the NFL to go undefeated at home this season.

Prediction: Packers 30, 49ers 27

