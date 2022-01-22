Advertisement

On the Clock: Playoff Edition - Packers vs. 49ers

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers play host to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday Lambeau field. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Bill preview the match-up in a special On the Clock: Playoff Edition. Including a coaching comparison between Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur, and slow starts coming back to bite Green Bay in the postseason.

Other topics include:

  • Who is the Packers’ “game wrecker?”
  • Slowing down San Francisco’s ground game
  • 49ers tight end George Kittle
  • Picks for what teams make it to the conference championship games

