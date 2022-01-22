Advertisement

Bus used in Milwaukee homeless outreach destroyed in arson

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A bus used by a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization to distribute food, clothes and other resources has been destroyed in an arson.

A spokeswoman for Street Angels says the bus was stocked with a range of critical items the organization hands out to the homeless population throughout Milwaukee County.

Street Angels uses two buses to distribute the resources throughout the county three days a week.

The bus was set aflame Thursday.

The group’s second bus was not set on fire. But the organization has not been able to access it because it’s coated with ice from fire hoses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

