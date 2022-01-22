Advertisement

2 men fatally shot in car on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and injured a third.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and injured a third.

The double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Milwaukee police said suspects approached a vehicle, firing shots into the car, striking the three men.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 38-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they continue to seek unknown suspects.

