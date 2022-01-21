Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP lawmaker calls for election cheating in video

Rep. Elijah Behnke
Rep. Elijah Behnke(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Republican Wisconsin state lawmaker has been recorded on video telling constituents that Republicans need to “cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules” to win upcoming elections and also made a vague threat of violence against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The video of state Rep. Elijah Behnke was posted online Thursday and was first reported on Friday by the Wisconsin State Journal.

In the wide-ranging 25-minute video, which appears to have been taken secretly by visitors in Behnke’s Capitol office, he disparages Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as a “swamp creature” and supports debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

He also says that if he ever sees Evers in person, he’s going to punch him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

