Texas synagogue hostage-taker killed by multiple gun shots

Police vehicles stand in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in...
Police vehicles stand in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A White House spokeswoman says an armed British man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff on Saturday at the synagogue that ended in his death entered the United States without raising any red flags during multiple checks against law enforcement databases. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) - A medical examiner says the gunman who held four people captive at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended with the hostages escaping and an FBI tactical team rushing in was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday ruled Malik Faisal Akram’s death a homicide.

The decision came six days after the 44-year-old British citizen took hostages during morning services at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville.

The standoff ended with the hostages escaping and FBI agents rushing in.

Federal officials have so far declined to say who shot Akram.

