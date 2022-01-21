Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Research shows that omicron is typically more contagious but less severe than other variants. Doctors hope that limits the lasting effects of the virus.

“Long-term COVID or long COVID can be a category of complications from COVID,” Dr. Robert Mead, a family medicine physician at Bellin Health, shared, “Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and smell.”

Dr. Katrina Severance, medical director for Prevea Health’s COVID Recovery Clinic said that about 5-15% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 can experience long-term symptoms.

“Vertigo, dizziness, light-headedness, heart palpitations, with or without that, the brain fog, those kind of neurological symptoms are a very common complaint,” Dr. Severance highlighted. “We think of this almost like a post-concussion or a brain related injury that can occur from a viral infection.”

There is no one size fits all treatment for the diverse range of long-term COVID-19 symptoms. However, besides protecting against severe illness, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can help with lingering symptoms.

“It may actually help alleviate some long COVID symptoms from getting the vaccine,” Dr. Mead emphasized.

“The problem with patients when they come in is that they feel alone because they see their family members or their friend who was sick for two days, or whose smell and taste came back after two to three days, or maybe their husband was fatigued for a couple days, had a headache, now their headache is gone,” Dr. Severance said. “But they’re two months out and they still have a headache almost every day.”

Doctors said that since we’re in the midst of the omicron surge peak, it will be about a month until we know more when it comes to the long-term effects of the latest variant.

