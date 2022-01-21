Packers fans get geared up, pumped up for NFC Divisional Playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement keeps growing in Green Bay as fans get ready for Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Some fans were able to snag some 11th hour standing room only tickets to the game. The Packers announced a limited number of tickets were available Thursday morning and the tickets sold out early in the afternoon.

But there’s still plenty happening for fans without a ticket to the game.

“The energy level does go up when the temperatures go down. It’s so funny, we’ve talked to fans in the parking lot and done short video clips of asking them their favorite temperature and everyone’s response is “We want it below zero and we want it snowing,’ because that’s really home field advantage for us, so we hope it’s cold,” Packers Fan Engagement Manager Haylee Helmle said.

Fans can brave Friday’s cold at two separate pep rallies. The first is at 3:30 in downtown Green Bay at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Cherry and N. Washington streets.

“We love welcoming visitors to town. It just has an energized vibe over the next 3 or 4 days. We anticipate the shops, the restaurants, everybody down here, the hotels, are really going to feel the energy, and it really just is a nice little boost of enthusiasm, excitement for our community,” Jen Metcalf, assistant director at Downtown Green Bay Inc., said.

At 6 P.M., fans can head to another pep rally at Johnsonville Tailgate Village in Lambeau Field’s parking lot. Doors open at 4 P.M.

“Our fans are wonderful and I’ve heard from fans from California, Texas, Ohio, Canada, that are coming this weekend to the game and then that are planning to attend our pep rally. So it’s so awesome to hear from our fans from all over the world that are going to be in attendance,” Helmle said.

At the Packers Pro Shop, business started picking up Wednesday. They expect Friday to be the busiest day this week. We met a dedicated fan of 57 years from Washington who made the pro shop his first stop off the plane to get his game day gear.

“This is it. This is the Tundra, you know. This is what football is all about,” Dave Parks said. “It’s a dream come true. It really is. I mean, last year was a dream come true because we were here, we watched it on TV, that wasn’t our idea of going to the NFC Championship. Obviously I’m assuming that we’re going to be in the NFC Championship. I think we will. We’ll beat the 49ers.”

“That’s really the icing on the cake, when we knew we were the number one seed and we’re hosting the entire time. We’re excited, and we know what it will do not only just for us but the entire city,” Packers Pro Shop assistant manager Lisa Treichel said.

The Packers Pro Shop will stay open late Friday until 8 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.