Advertisement

Packers activate both Smith and Mercilus

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith listens to the cheering of fans after an NFL divisional...
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith listens to the cheering of fans after an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have activated both Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve ahead of their divisional round match-up with the 49ers.

The pass rushers returned to practice over the first round bye after missing significant time this season. Smith played just 18 snaps in the season opener against New Orleans, and later had back surgery. Mercilus has been sidelined since suffering a torn biceps against the Seahawks in week 10.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the day before if either Smith or Mercilus were going to be available for Saturday’s game they would have to be activated on Friday.

Green Bay also released cornerback Isaac Yiadom and defensive lineman Jack Heflin in corresponding roster moves.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
ThedaCare seeks court order against Ascension Wisconsin over workers
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Fireball in Darboy
Video shows fireball over Darboy
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month

Latest News

Lomeli says he and his wife Kelly love to have people over on Sundays to watch games
Packer fan shows off his ultimate green and gold fan cave
Packers fans get geared up, pumped up for NFC Divisional Playoff game
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Bakhtiari questionable for 49ers game, Cobb activated
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Standing room only tickets for playoff game sold out