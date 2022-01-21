Packers activate both Smith and Mercilus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have activated both Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve ahead of their divisional round match-up with the 49ers.

The pass rushers returned to practice over the first round bye after missing significant time this season. Smith played just 18 snaps in the season opener against New Orleans, and later had back surgery. Mercilus has been sidelined since suffering a torn biceps against the Seahawks in week 10.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the day before if either Smith or Mercilus were going to be available for Saturday’s game they would have to be activated on Friday.

Green Bay also released cornerback Isaac Yiadom and defensive lineman Jack Heflin in corresponding roster moves.

