Man wins $930,000 on $2 scratcher

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Florida man won the top prize on a $2 scratcher he bought at a gas station.

The Florida Lottery announced Jan. 19 that Emad Aljaber, 42, of Jacksonville, won the grand prize from the “$1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE” scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

The lottery said Aljaber purchased the winning ticket for $2 at a Quickway convenience store in Jacksonville.

The Quickway that sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission from the lottery.

The odds of winning the grand prize for the game are 1 in more than 4.8 million. In total, eight grand prizes will be given out. Aljaber’s win marks the fourth, leaving four grand prize tickets up for grabs.

