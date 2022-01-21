LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT... A BRISK WIND SATURDAY

Although we enjoyed plenty of sunshine earlier in the day, clouds will thicken quickly this evening as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures should fall into the lower half of the teens this evening, and should then slowly rise for the rest of the night as a southwest breeze strengthens.

Light snow will arrive in central Wisconsin around 10 p.m. and track eastward into early Saturday morning. The steadiest snow will be out of the area by 4-6 a.m. but a few flakes could linger through around midday. This will be a trace to 1″ snowfall for most, but 1-2″ is possible in some spots. It should be just enough snow to make travel across the area a bit slippery Saturday morning. However, the light snow will be gone by the start of the Packers playoff game.

While tailgaters may experience temps in the lower 20s, kickoff temperatures will already be in the lower half of the teens. Afternoon winds could gust to 30 mph, but speeds should be down around 10 mph by kickoff. Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for most of the game.

Clouds will thicken Saturday evening, and a quick round of light snow is possible across southern Wisconsin from 10p - 2a. Skies should then clear back out as lows dip into the single digits above and below zero for Sunday morning. Look for some early sunshine Sunday before skies turn overcast during the afternoon. Snow showers return to the area Sunday night, and several inches of accumulation will be possible through Monday. Check back for updates this weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow after midnight... trace to 1″ for most. LOW: 12 (rising after midnight)

SATURDAY: Early flakes, then partly cloudy. More clouds late... night snow SOUTH. Brisk wind. HIGH: 22 PACKERS KICKOFF: 13 LOW: -2

SUNDAY: Colder with early sunshine. Clouds increase through the afternoon. Snow at night. HIGH: 12 LOW: 6

MONDAY: Periods of snow... a few inches possible. Cloudy, turning blustery late. HIGH: 20 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Harsh chills. HIGH: 9 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Mostly sunny and frigid. More clouds late. HIGH: 8 LOW: -1

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flakes. A bit milder. HIGH: 22 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow possible. HIGH: 24

