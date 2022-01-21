Advertisement

GOP investigator no longer wants to jail Wisconsin mayors

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired investigator looking into Wisconsin’s 2020 election is no longer seeking to jail the mayors of Green Bay and Madison for allegedly not complying with a subpoena he issued last year.

A judge on Friday said he needed more facts before deciding whether to compel the mayors to testify.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez asked both sides to submit their arguments over the next 10 weeks and set a hearing for April 22. Meanwhile, the attorney representing investigator Michael Gableman said he is no longer seeking to jail the mayors for noncompliance as originally requested. 

