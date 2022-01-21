A FRIGID FRIDAY

Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect for North Central Wisconsin until 10am this morning. This is for wind chills as cold as -15° to -35°. Be advised that frost bight can develop in a matter of minutes under these cold conditions. Elsewhere, it is a cold start to the morning with every spot here in NE Wisconsin starting the day with subzero temperatures. After this frigid start, you can expect sunny skies and slightly milder conditions compared to Thursday. Highs will still be about 10° below average, in the middle teens. Clouds will thicken late, and our next weathermaker arrives overnight in the form of snow showers.

Light snow will fall as early as the midnight hour, in Central and North Central Wisconsin, and will continue to move east before tapering off through around midday. This will be a trace to 1″ snowfall for most; but across North Central Wisconsin, 1-2″ of snow accumulation is possible. It should be enough snow to make travel across the area a bit slippery. However, the light snow will be gone by the start of the Packers playoff game.

While tailgaters may enjoy temps in the 20s, kickoff temperatures are projected to be in the lower half teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for most of the game.

After the game, clouds will thicken back up and lows will dip into the positive single digits for Sunday morning. A round of light snow may track southwest of the Fox Valley early in the day with a mix of sun and clouds thereafter. We’ll face a higher chance for snow area-wide by Monday morning. This weathermaker could bring several inches of accumulation through the day, so be sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny, but more clouds late. Snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 16

TONIGHT: Light snow after midnight. LOW: 10, Temperatures rise after midnight.

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers... generally 1″ or less. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 22 PACKERS KICKOFF: 13 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Early snow passing south/southwest. Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 13 LOW: 3

MONDAY: Periods of snow... A few inches possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, and colder. Harsh chills. HIGH: 11 LOW: -9

WEDNESDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Mostly sunny and frigid. More clouds late. HIGH: 7 LOW: -2

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few passing flakes. Blustery, but milder. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.