Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being...
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented for federal civilian employees, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million workers nationwide.

Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.

The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.

“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.

