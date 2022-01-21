Downtown Green Bay hosting pep rally for Packers fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are plenty of events for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Downtown Green Bay is hosting a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. Fans should gather at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets.

There will be music, selfie stations, hot cocoa and giveaways. Look for Packers-inspired vehicles.

The Green Bay Preble Pep Band and Drumline and local dance teams will perform.

The GBBRAT will be on site as the “Unofficial Traveling Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.”

It’s Green and Gold Friday and fans are encouraged to wear Packers colors. CLICK HERE to share your spirit with Action 2 News.

