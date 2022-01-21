Advertisement

Downtown Green Bay hosting pep rally for Packers fans

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are plenty of events for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Downtown Green Bay is hosting a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. Fans should gather at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets.

There will be music, selfie stations, hot cocoa and giveaways. Look for Packers-inspired vehicles.

The Green Bay Preble Pep Band and Drumline and local dance teams will perform.

The GBBRAT will be on site as the “Unofficial Traveling Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.”

It’s Green and Gold Friday and fans are encouraged to wear Packers colors. CLICK HERE to share your spirit with Action 2 News.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
ThedaCare seeks court order against Ascension Wisconsin over workers
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Bettendorf, IA
Fireball sightings reported in Northeast Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month

Latest News

January 20 Birthday Club
January 20 Birthday Club
Frenzy on the Fox
Frenzy on the Fox returns Friday
Packers uniforms through years at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
Packers Hall of Fame announces new exhibit, special tours ahead of NFC Divisional Playoff
Featured Links