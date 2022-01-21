Business attorney to be University of Wisconsin’s president

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders have chosen a prominent business attorney as the next system president.

The Board of Regents emerged from a closed-door meeting Friday afternoon and announced they have offered the position to Jay Rothman.

The pick comes after the system went almost two years without a permanent leader. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since Ray Cross retired in June 2020.

Rothman has served as chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner since 2011. He joined the firm in 1986 and has been a partner since 1994. He has no experience administering higher education.

He beat out UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt to win the job.

