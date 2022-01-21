Advertisement

Business attorney to be University of Wisconsin’s president

Jay O. Rothman is selected to be the next UW System President.
Jay O. Rothman is selected to be the next UW System President.(The University of Wisconsin System)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders have chosen a prominent business attorney as the next system president.

The Board of Regents emerged from a closed-door meeting Friday afternoon and announced they have offered the position to Jay Rothman.

The pick comes after the system went almost two years without a permanent leader. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since Ray Cross retired in June 2020.

Rothman has served as chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner since 2011. He joined the firm in 1986 and has been a partner since 1994. He has no experience administering higher education.

He beat out UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt to win the job.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
ThedaCare seeks court order against Ascension Wisconsin over workers
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Fireball in Darboy
Video shows fireball over Darboy
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month

Latest News

Housing inventory is at a record low and there are a number of reasons why.
Housing inventory hits record low
(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
GOP investigator no longer wants to jail Wisconsin mayors
Nathan Lindstrom Nate's Mission
Green Bay Diocese responds to reports of new clergy abuse evidence
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Sharp drops in cases, hospitalizations Friday, deaths up