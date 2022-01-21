Brown County Board approves replacing 911 tower

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to replace the 911 cell tower at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The current tower is on the Cofrin Library, which the university plans to tear down.

It’s one of seven cell towers in Brown County used by emergency responders.

As we’ve reported, the county will use up to $2.2 million from federal relief funds to build a new 911 tower near the Brown County Jail.

