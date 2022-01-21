Advertisement

Brown County Board approves replacing 911 tower

A Brown County 911 Communications Tower sits atop of the Cofrin Library located at the...
A Brown County 911 Communications Tower sits atop of the Cofrin Library located at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to replace the 911 cell tower at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The current tower is on the Cofrin Library, which the university plans to tear down.

It’s one of seven cell towers in Brown County used by emergency responders.

As we’ve reported, the county will use up to $2.2 million from federal relief funds to build a new 911 tower near the Brown County Jail.

