Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary caring for injured snowy owl

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl found on Green Bay’s east side suffered a wrist fracture, according to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Police Department’s Humane Officer was called to the 2200 block of N Quincy for a report of an injured snowy owl. The bird was taken to the sanctuary for care.

Sanctuary staff say they are consulting with vets at Gentle Vet for the best treatment for the beautiful bird. Staff say she’s unable to fly at this time.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says it is able to care for the snowy owl and other animals by donations to the R-PAWS Rehabilitation Program. CLICK HERE to donate.

