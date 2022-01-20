Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmaker who questioned Biden win is disciplined

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has disciplined a lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state and wanted to award the state’s electoral votes to him, even though that isn’t possible.

Speaker Robin Vos removed the lone staff member assigned to fellow Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun on Thursday. The move was first reported by WisPolitics.com and confirmed by Vos’s office.

Ramthun has vocally advocated election conspiracy theories.

The pushback against one of the most conservative Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly comes as an investigation ordered by Vos into the 2020 election continues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton

Latest News

Guns on display in a case
Assembly GOP to vote on bills expanding gun rights
Wisconsin redistricting
Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs competing redistricting maps
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Gableman subpoenas immigrant group for election records
Lambeau Field stadium (file image)
Brown County supervisor calls for vote of support for Professional Football Stadium District