Two people found dead in Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of two people in Chilton.

On Wednesday, at 9:23 a.m., officers were called to a home on N. Madison Street. They found two people dead at the home.

Police did not release the names of the people found dead or any identifying information.

Officers are calling it a “death investigation” and are not releasing details on what happened.

The department does not believe the public is in danger.

“Family members are requesting privacy at this time. Further information will be released when it becomes available,” says Police Chief Craig Plehn.

Police received help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Calumet County Sheriff’s Department, Calumet County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Calumet County District Attorney’s Office.

