ThedaCare seeks court order against Ascension Wisconsin over workers

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A dispute over workers between two Fox Valley health care providers is now before an Outagamie County judge.

Thursday morning, ThedaCare filed for a temporary injunction against Ascension Wisconsin, saying it could cause the community harm by recruiting a majority of its comprehensive stroke care team.

We’re told seven of the 11 members of that team accepted positions with Ascension Wisconsin to work at St. Elizabeth Hospital. That transition would begin Friday, January 21.

ThedaCare operates the only Level II trauma and comprehensive stroke care unit in the Fox Valley. It says losing these workers could impact its ability to have people on call 24/7, which is necessary for accreditation.

The court action seeks to partner with Ascension Wisconsin for 90 days, giving ThedaCare enough time to fill those lost positions.

Lynn Detterman, a senior vice president at ThedaCare, said, “Where the issue is is the group recruitment, and it will be in our court filing with our examples for that, but it just really in the spirit of our community is harmed by this potentially so we just want to work collectively to ensure that does not happen.”

Action 2 News spoke to one of the workers leaving. They told us there was no recruiting. Rather, one member of the team applied for a job with Ascension Wisconsin and received a much better offer than expected, which led others on the team to apply.

The worker told us ThedaCare was given a chance on December 21 to make a counter offer and declined to do so.

