Staff shortages cause two Green Bay public schools to go virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preble High School and Edison Middle School are going virtual due to staff shortages.

Virtual learning starts tomorrow and is expected to continue through Tuesday, Jan. 25 for both schools. Tomorrow is an asynchronous learning day. Teachers are expected to reach out to families regarding virtual instruction for next week.

Should staff shortages continue, the Green Bay Area Public School District will notify families by 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 with further instruction.

Both schools are offering meal pick-up all three virtual learning days:

Preble High School - Food Service Window, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Edison Middle School - Door #7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scheduled co-curricular activities are still happening unless otherwise notified.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.