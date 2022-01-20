Advertisement

Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death

Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave...
Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave court, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. The pair attended the court appearance of Rashaun Weaver, who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the December attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager who admitted to the stabbing death of a New York City college student has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver had pleaded guilty in December to murder and robbery in the killing of Tessa Majors in 2019.

Weaver, 16 now and 14 at the time, was the last of three teens to be sentenced in the case.

Majors was 18 and a first-year student at Barnard College.

She was stabbed in December 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat

Latest News

The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Marine charged in deadly military truck crash in North Carolina
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
FILE - The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was removed in...
US Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statue case