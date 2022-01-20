Packers Hall of Fame announces new exhibit, special tours ahead of NFC Divisional Playoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is promoting a new exhibit and special tours for fans in town for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Hall of Fame is offering Alumni Tours at various times on Friday, January 21, featuring Packers alumni Morgan Burnett, LeRoy Butler, Antonio Freeman and Sam Shields.

Heritage Trail Trolley Tours takes fans to local Packers-related landmarks and promises legendary stories from a century of Packers history during a 90-minute ride. Trolley Tours are scheduled at various times on Friday and on Sunday, January 23.

This season, Packers players wore a 1950s throwback uniform. The Packers Hall of Fame’s newest exhibit of 50s Classic Uniforms is inspired by the team’s gear from 1950 to 1953. The displays include Ted Fritsch’s original jersey and a photo opp for fans with the classic uniforms. The exhibit is on the first level of the hall of fame.

You can find details and purchase tickets at the Packers Hall of Fame & Stadium Tours website.

The Hall of Fame is open 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Thursday and extends its hours from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Friday, the eve of the playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Hall of Fame will be open Saturday from 1:15 P.M. until kickoff for ticket holders for the game only. Sunday’s hours are 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

