Advertisement

Packers Hall of Fame announces new exhibit, special tours ahead of NFC Divisional Playoff

Packers uniforms through years at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
Packers uniforms through years at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is promoting a new exhibit and special tours for fans in town for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Hall of Fame is offering Alumni Tours at various times on Friday, January 21, featuring Packers alumni Morgan Burnett, LeRoy Butler, Antonio Freeman and Sam Shields.

Heritage Trail Trolley Tours takes fans to local Packers-related landmarks and promises legendary stories from a century of Packers history during a 90-minute ride. Trolley Tours are scheduled at various times on Friday and on Sunday, January 23.

This season, Packers players wore a 1950s throwback uniform. The Packers Hall of Fame’s newest exhibit of 50s Classic Uniforms is inspired by the team’s gear from 1950 to 1953. The displays include Ted Fritsch’s original jersey and a photo opp for fans with the classic uniforms. The exhibit is on the first level of the hall of fame.

You can find details and purchase tickets at the Packers Hall of Fame & Stadium Tours website.

The Hall of Fame is open 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Thursday and extends its hours from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Friday, the eve of the playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Hall of Fame will be open Saturday from 1:15 P.M. until kickoff for ticket holders for the game only. Sunday’s hours are 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat

Latest News

Money
Menominee Tribe gets $270K grant for transit program
Evacuees board a C-17 Globemaster III during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan.
INTERVIEW: Revisiting Kabul
Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wildlife in wildfires
Lambea Field days away from Saturday's big game.
Businesses excited for economic boost from playoff game