Advertisement

Packers announce sale of standing room only tickets for playoff game

A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have a limited amount of standing room only tickets available for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The tickets go for $87 each plus fees. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Fans will stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s on the fourth level of the stadium’s south end.

Fans can use viewing platforms on either side of the sections. There is access to concession stands and bathrooms.

There’s a limit of four SRO tickets per household. Fans cannot resell them on NFL Ticket Exchange.

“With the playoffs now underway, the team needs Packers fans to help amplify the Lambeau Field home-field advantage on Saturday. Ticket holders for the game who can’t use their tickets themselves are urged to share their tickets only with other Packers fans to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold. As all tickets are now mobile tickets, the process of transferring tickets to other fans is easier than ever,” reads a statement from the team.

Kickoff for the Packers-49ers game is 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month
Lance Stroud
Menasha man found “safe and healthy”

Latest News

Packers uniforms through years at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
Packers Hall of Fame announces new exhibit, special tours ahead of NFC Divisional Playoff
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, greets Green Bay Packers head coach Matt...
Packers, 49ers meeting of familiar foes
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to pass against the Green Bay...
Packers pass rush could tell the story in playoff meeting with 49ers
Lambeau Field stadium (file image)
Brown County supervisor calls for vote of support for Professional Football Stadium District