Packers, 49ers meeting of familiar foes

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, greets Green Bay Packers head coach Matt...
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, greets Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers and 49ers franchises are pretty familiar with playing in big games, and against each other. The same can be said for their coaches, Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan.

Saturday will be the fifth meeting between the friends who worked together in Houston, Washington, and Atlanta. They split the previous four meetings, but Shanhan won the biggest between the two back in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

The last went to LaFleur when Green Bay knocked off the 49ers back in week three on a final second Mason Crosby field goal. An icy handshake between two following the game, and reports the coaches were upset over San Francisco reportedly inquiring about quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the offseason made some question the state of their relationship.

“Matt’s my guy. Matt and I are totally good. I was pissed after that game because of how that game just ended. That was a tough one. It took a while to get over, but we’re good. I talk to Matt a lot. He’s done a hell of a job this year. I’ve been real happy for him, but that stops this week,” said Kyle Shanahan.

Still there’s plenty of familiarity between the two playoff foes heading into yet another playoff match-up.

“We’re pretty familiar with each other. So, there is a certain set of things we know we wan to do in really every phase. Just kind of anticipating that this could happen, we spent some time on them last week. That’s just the respect that we have for that team knowing that they were as capable as anybody to get to this point,” said Matt LaFleur.

