Oshkosh North High School opens sensory room

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, Oshkosh North High School opened its new sensory room.

It includes four stations that help students with special needs learn.

The “Students in the Community” program began working on the idea created by a teacher, then worked with students with special needs and their teachers to create the room.

The group researched sensory rooms and found out what the students could benefit from as they built.

“We thought of things from painting to flooring to ceiling to lighting to different types of corners,” social studies instructor Rick Leib said. “We tried to focus on things like fine motor skills, gross motor skills. We have a safe space, creativity, we tried to incorporate some movement, so a wide variety of things.”

Leib says the project is also benefiting the students who created the room by giving them a chance to use their skills in a real-world scenario.

