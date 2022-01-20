Mental health bill passes Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A bill aiming to provide Wisconsinites with increased mental health support passed the Assembly today.

The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Bill (PSYPACT) lets psychologists practice in other participating states in-person or through telepsychology, according to a news release.

“The mental health needs in Wisconsin are great, and the COVID situation has increased the number of people in need of psychological services,” State Rep. Paul Tittl said. “This bill makes it easier for them to receive help.”

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Wisconsin would join 27 other states in enacting PSYPACT if the bill became a law.

