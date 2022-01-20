Advertisement

Mental health bill passes Assembly

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts but Gov. Tony Evers can veto maps he doesn’t like.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A bill aiming to provide Wisconsinites with increased mental health support passed the Assembly today.

The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Bill (PSYPACT) lets psychologists practice in other participating states in-person or through telepsychology, according to a news release.

“The mental health needs in Wisconsin are great, and the COVID situation has increased the number of people in need of psychological services,” State Rep. Paul Tittl said. “This bill makes it easier for them to receive help.”

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Wisconsin would join 27 other states in enacting PSYPACT if the bill became a law.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton

Latest News

Two people were found dead in a home on N. Madison St. in Chilton
Two found dead in Chilton home
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah
ThedaCare seeks court order against Ascension Wisconsin
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Police identify 3 people who died in Kenosha fire
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents