List of alleged Green Bay Diocese sex offenders to be delivered to Brown County DA

Nathan Lindstrom Nate's Mission
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A list of alleged clergy sex offenders in the Green Bay Diocese is being delivered to the Brown County District Attorney office this afternoon.

The list includes abusive clergy, school faculty and volunteers, says Nate’s Mission, a Wisconsin-based project of Ending Clergy Abuse. Among the list are 69 alleged offenders not on the Green Bay public registry. Victims hope their delivery urges District Attorney David Lasee to subpoena evidence and compel testimony of church officials involved in covering up child sexual abuse.

The delivery comes days after representatives of Ending Clergy Abuse delivered thousands of pages revealing sexual abuse within all five Catholic dioceses and several religious orders to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office.

Among the uncovered documents are evidence of charitable fraud and destruction of abuse files by the diocese in 2007, Nate’s Mission says. A 2017 letter instructing church officials to “preserve documents related to child sex abuse ‘indefinitely’” was also found, according to a press release.

