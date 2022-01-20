Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse wants gun used in Kenosha protest shootings returned

Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse(KBJR/CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest, including the gun he used in the shootings.

A motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday states that Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be destroyed.

In November, the 19-year-old was found not guilty of all charges related to the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse shot the men during a chaotic night of protests over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin lawmaker who questioned Biden win is disciplined
Green Bay Preble High School
Staff shortages cause two Green Bay public schools to go virtual
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers still going up