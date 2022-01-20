Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington, as Ivanka Trump listens.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By JILL COLVIN and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its probe.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting with Ivanka Trump, who served as an adviser to her father, in early February. In the letter, committee chairman Bennie Thompson says Ivanka Trump was in direct contact with her father during key moments of Jan. 6, when the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol building.

The committee says it wants to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results — including a telephone call they say she witnessed — as well as concerns she may have heard from the vice president’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office about those plans.

They also want to ask about her actions while the insurrection was underway.

“Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” Thompson writes.

The committee has been broadening its investigation and issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.

