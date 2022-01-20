Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Revisiting Kabul

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Chris Roth revisits the evacuation of Kabul with a Green Bay native, a St. Norbert College graduate, who was on one of the final flights out of Afghanistan.

U.S. Air Force Major Anthony Vande Hei was assigned to the U.S. hospital in Kabul. He and colleagues expected a continued presence in Afghanistan, but he served there for 4 months before being evacuated.

Vande Hei describes the largest medical evacuation in U.S. history and talks about his hopes for the Afghan refugees in the United States in this interview on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat

Latest News

Money
Menominee Tribe gets $270K grant for transit program
Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Travis...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wildlife in wildfires
Packers uniforms through years at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
Packers Hall of Fame announces new exhibit, special tours ahead of NFC Divisional Playoff
Lambea Field days away from Saturday's big game.
Businesses excited for economic boost from playoff game