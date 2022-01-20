INTERVIEW: Revisiting Kabul

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Chris Roth revisits the evacuation of Kabul with a Green Bay native, a St. Norbert College graduate, who was on one of the final flights out of Afghanistan.

U.S. Air Force Major Anthony Vande Hei was assigned to the U.S. hospital in Kabul. He and colleagues expected a continued presence in Afghanistan, but he served there for 4 months before being evacuated.

Vande Hei describes the largest medical evacuation in U.S. history and talks about his hopes for the Afghan refugees in the United States in this interview on Action 2 News at 4:30.

