Green Bay Police on scene of “severe” crash at Webster and Mason

A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Webster and Mason due to a “severe accident” with multiple injuries.

Drivers should expect significant delays.

Police say alternate routes are the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge and Highway 172.

The Main Street bridge remains closed for repairs.

