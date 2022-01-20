Advertisement

Green Bay man gets 4 years in prison for Kewaunee County overdose death

Adam Mancheski pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide for a drug overdose death...
Adam Mancheski pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide for a drug overdose death in 2019(Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man will serve more than 4 years in prison for his role in the death of a woman in Kewaunee County.

Adam Mancheski, 32, was sentenced Thursday for the death of Nicole Havlovitz, who overdosed on heroin and fentanyl in June, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint against Mancheski, investigators found a syringe on her body, gem baggies in her bra, and a gem baggie with residue on a shelf. They also found messages on a social app showing Havlovitz reached out to Mancheski for drugs and agreed on an exchange for $50.

Mancheski pleaded no contest to first degree reckless homicide by the delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance. After his prison term, he’ll have another 4 years on extended supervision.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
Two people are found dead in a Chilton home. Jan. 20, 2022.
Two people found dead in Chilton

Latest News

Two people were found dead in a home on N. Madison St. in Chilton
Two found dead in Chilton home
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah
ThedaCare seeks court order against Ascension Wisconsin
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Police identify 3 people who died in Kenosha fire
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Mental health bill passes Assembly