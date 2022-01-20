Green Bay man gets 4 years in prison for Kewaunee County overdose death

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man will serve more than 4 years in prison for his role in the death of a woman in Kewaunee County.

Adam Mancheski, 32, was sentenced Thursday for the death of Nicole Havlovitz, who overdosed on heroin and fentanyl in June, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint against Mancheski, investigators found a syringe on her body, gem baggies in her bra, and a gem baggie with residue on a shelf. They also found messages on a social app showing Havlovitz reached out to Mancheski for drugs and agreed on an exchange for $50.

Mancheski pleaded no contest to first degree reckless homicide by the delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance. After his prison term, he’ll have another 4 years on extended supervision.

