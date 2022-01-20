FRIGID TONIGHT... SLIGHTLY MILDER FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Prepare yourself for another bitter cold night. Skies will be clear, and temperatures will drop quickly. Tonight’s low temperatures will rival those from a week and a half ago... negative teens across the Northwoods with single digits below zero for everyone else. Winds will be lighter than last night, but chills to -20° are still possible... perhaps a bit colder NORTH.

After a frigid start to Friday, you can expect sunny skies and more of a warm-up compared to Thursday. Highs will still be about 10° below average, in the middle teens. Clouds will thicken late, and our next weathermaker arrives overnight in the form of snow showers.

Light snow will fall from the early morning hours of Saturday through around midday. This will be a trace to 1″ snowfall for most; but across North Central Wisconsin, 1-2″ of snow accumulation is possible. It should be enough snow to make travel across the area a bit slippery. However, the light snow will be gone by the start of the Packers playoff game.

While tailgaters may enjoy temps in the 20s, kickoff temperatures are projected to be in the lower half teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for most of the game.

After the game, clouds will thicken back up and lows will dip into the positive single digits for Sunday morning. A round of light snow may track southwest of the Fox Valley early in the day with a mix of sun and clouds thereafter. We’ll face a higher chance for snow area-wide by Monday morning. This weathermaker could bring several inches of accumulation through the day, so be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Frigid, but with a light wind. LOW: -8 (chills -10 to -20)

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny, but more clouds late. Snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 16 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers... generally 1″ or less. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 22 PACKERS KICKOFF: 14 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Early snow passing south/southwest. Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 15 LOW: 3

MONDAY: Periods of snow... A few inches possible. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, and colder. Harsh chills. HIGH: 11 LOW: -9

WEDNESDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Mostly sunny and frigid. More clouds late. HIGH: 7 LOW: -1

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few passing flakes. Blustery, but milder. HIGH: 21

