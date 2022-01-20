Advertisement

Frenzy on the Fox returns Friday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frenzy on the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay Friday.

Participants can walk, run or bike on the Fox River Trail. It starts at the CityDeck at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

There will be music and refreshments at the turnaround point for those who want to do a 5K.

Participants should check in at the CityDeck and get a cap and glow sticks.

Registration costs $20. CLICK HERE for more information.

This is the 5th Frenzy on the Fox. It didn’t happen last year. The event started when the city agreed to clear snow from the trail in partnership with the Village of Allouez and Brown County Parks.

”So this is just a way to remind everybody that you can get outside and you can use our trail system and recreate during the colder months. Its been a collaborative event where we promote walking, biking running on our trail system,” says Ann Moeller, Recreation Supervisor, City of Green Bay.

