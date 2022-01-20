FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR NASTY WIND CHILLS

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY from the National Weather Service continues this morning for areas WEST of the Fox Valley. That’s where wind chills have plunged into the twenties below zero. “Feel-like temperatures” are mainly in the teens below zero across eastern Wisconsin. Our wind chills will be cold enough for frostbite to develop on exposed skin in less than half an hour. With that in mind, it’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The weather looks bitterly cold and dry, with plenty of sunshine through Friday. Our next chance of snow arrives on Saturday. Most of it will fall through the morning and midday hours. It won’t be too much, with snow totals ranging a fluffy dusting, to as much as 2″ across the Northwoods. It should be enough snow to make travel across the area a bit slippery. However, the light snow will be gone by the start of the Packers playoff game. Kickoff temperatures are projected to be in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits. Yes, it’s going to be cold, but yet, typical weather for any football game in Green Bay during this time of year.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Bitter cold. HIGH: 11, with morning wind chills of -10 to -30.

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Frigid, but calmer. LOW: -7

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 15 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. HIGH: 22: PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Sunny and colder. Increasing clouds late. HIGH: 15 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Periods of snow... A few inches possible. HIGH: 22 LOW: 1

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -14

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and frigid. Harsh morning wind chills. HIGH: 6

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.