Advertisement

Fireball sightings reported in Northeast Wisconsin

Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People across the Midwest reported a fireball in the sky early Thursday morning.

The American Meteor Society received 118 reports of a fireball seen over Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

There were several reported sightings in Northeast Wisconsin. AMS documented sightings in Appleton, Berlin, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh. CLICK HERE to view the entire map of sightings.

Video of the fireball was captured on the UW-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences rooftop camera. CLICK HERE to watch.

The sightings happened about 12:47 a.m. Universal Time.

Do you have photos or video? CLICK HERE to share them with Action 2 News.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month

Latest News

Nathan Lindstrom Nate's Mission
List of alleged Green Bay Diocese sex offenders to be delivered to Brown County DA
This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman holding a cell phone on a train in New Jersey. (AP...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of app store scams
A serious crash at Mason and Webster in Green Bay. Jan. 20, 2022.
Green Bay Police respond to “severe” crash at Webster and Mason
January 20 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chilly