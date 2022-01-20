COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers still going up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 case numbers are still going up.

It’s been a week since the state made changes so COVID-19 test results from local and tribal health departments were automatically imported into the state’s database because the old method was overwhelmed by the number of omicron cases. We saw an initial flood of higher numbers as a logjam cleared. By now the flood waters should have receded, and the DHS has removed its advisory about irregularly high numbers from the COVID-19 website, but case numbers are still going up.

The Department of Health Services says 15,486 new COVID-19 virus cases were confirmed in the latest test results, about 2,500 more than yesterday if you want a day-to-day comparison. The 7-day average crept up from 18,473 cases per day to 18,836.

Forty-one people were added to COVID-19′s death toll. The DHS says 38 were in the past 30 days. The state is averaging 32 deaths per day over the past week, up from 29. Winnebago County reported two deaths. Shawano County reported one.

The DHS reports the spread of the COVID-19 virus is critically high in all 72 counties for a second week in a row. Only three counties -- Ozaukee, Portage and Washington -- saw case numbers decrease over the past two weeks. About half of the counties showed no significant change, and case numbers are up in the rest. The DHS says the burden rate is 4,198.1 cases for every 100,000 residents, equivalent to 4.2% of Wisconsinites testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

Another 233 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. By our calculations, the 7-day average is 240 admissions per day, up from 230 yesterday. Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 2,163 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 459 in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 216 patients, including 44 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 165, including 27 in ICU.

Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination report is similar to the day before. Vaccinators reported more than 15,000 doses were administered (15,274). More than 9,000 of those (9,107) were booster shots. There were 2,627 more people who received a vaccine and 3,183 people completed their vaccination series.

Next week, Wisconsin should pass 9 million vaccine doses administered since December 2020. This number includes over 1.8 million booster shots.

The state now has 63% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, with 58.9% of the population completing their vaccine series -- either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one Johnson & Johnson dose.

Wisconsin’s Black population still lags far behind other demographics in vaccinations. The DHS says 36.1% of Black Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series compared to 43.6% of American Indian, 54.5% of White (including Hispanic) and 58.1% of Asian populations.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 24.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/18.4% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 58.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.3% 60.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.0% 53.1% Dodge (87,839) 51.5% 48.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.8% 73.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.7% 51.5% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 51.8% (+0.1) 48.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.7% 49.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.8% 53.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.9% 49.8% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.2% 50.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.6% (+0.1) 56.5% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.5% 49.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.7% 74.4% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.3% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.2% 59.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.0% (+0.1) 44.7% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.7% 58.2% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.8% 52.0% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.3% 42.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.3% 57.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 292,841 (61.7%) 276,907 (58.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 325,019 (59.1%) 306,445 (55.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,673,798 (63.0%, +0.1) 3,436,522 (58.9%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 63,677 cases (+662) (318 deaths)

Calumet – 10,511 cases (+125) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,282 cases (78 deaths)

Dodge – 21,950 cases (+203) (252 deaths)

Door – 5,987 cases (+102) (44 deaths)

Florence - 708 cases (+22) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 26,429 cases (+315) (191 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,103 cases (+35) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,381 cases (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,659 cases (+56) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,949 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,249 cases (+116) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 4,380 cases (+50) (51 deaths)

Manitowoc – 15,599 cases (+223) (127 deaths)

Marinette - 8,700 cases (+109) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,437 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,646 cases (+21) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,558 cases (+71) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 38,440 cases (+508) (282 deaths)

Shawano – 8,877 cases (+130) (102 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 26,520 cases (+301) (190 deaths)

Waupaca – 10,228 cases (+145) (174 deaths)

Waushara – 4,345 cases (+93) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 38,328 (+554) (292 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

