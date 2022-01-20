Advertisement

Businesses excited for economic boost from playoff game

By Casey Torres
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big boost in business is expected to come from Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field.

“A typical home game is about $15 million. And a lot of times, we see playoff games push a little beyond that,” said Brad Toll, president and CEO for Discover Green Bay.

Toll explained the money funnels into gas stations, grocery stores, and retail. Hotels and restaurants get a big part of the revenue.

“It’s a bonus game. It’s like getting a bonus at work,” said Kelly Hewitt, a Sports Bar Manager for Stadium View Bar and Grill. “It’s a bonus to our whole community.”

Stadium View is ready for a packed house this weekend, inside as well as outside.

“We have our beer garden bar. We have our roof top bar, banquet halls, plus we have our parking lot. We’ll have bars outside,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt expects anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 people to make their way to Stadium View this weekend. A lot of them are visitors booking up hotels like the Residence Inn Marriott Green Bay Downtown.

“We’ve been sold out for this weekend and next weekend for probably about a month and a half,” said Christine Zigler, the hotel’s general manager. “We have some loyal Packers fans all over the U.S., so once that schedule comes out, they’re booking well in advance.”

Zigler said most rooms were prepaid at about four times the typical nightly rate.

“At this point, we’re just happy with everything we can get,” said Zigler.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat

Latest News

School bus driver
DOT making it easier to become a school bus driver
A discarded syringe is shown with litter before being removed by the San Francisco AIDS...
Warning issued after needles found in garbage truck
De Pere Public Works truck
Syringes pose danger in household trash
Concert stage set up outside sports bar in the Lambeau Field stadium district
Economic benefits of a playoff game