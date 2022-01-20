THE BITTER COLD CONTINUES...

Although this morning’s wind chill advisories have expired, wind chills for the rest of the afternoon will stay in subzero territory as actual temperatures only look to rise into the lower teens. Aside from that, high pressure to our west is keeping skies nice and clear for the afternoon and the overnight hours as well. Prepare yourself for another bitter cold night. Low temperatures will fall into the single digits below zero by tomorrow morning for the Fox Valley, with teens below zero for North Central Wisconsin.

Our next chance of snow arrives late tomorrow night and into Saturday morning. Light snow will mainly come down in the early morning hours through about midday, and then will taper off from West to East. Will most areas will only pick up around half an inch of snow, across North Central Wisconsin, 1-2″ of snow accumulation is possible. It should be enough snow to make travel across the area a bit slippery. However, the light snow will be gone by the start of the Packers playoff game. Kickoff temperatures are projected to be in the lower teens, with wind chills in the single digits below zero. Yes, it’s going to be cold, but yet, typical weather for any football game in Green Bay during this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine. Bitter cold. HIGH: 12, subzero chills continue

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Frigid, but calmer. LOW: -8

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 16 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. HIGH: 22: PACKERS KICKOFF: 12 LOW: -1

SUNDAY: Sunny and colder. Increasing clouds late. HIGH: 15 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Periods of snow... A few inches possible. HIGH: 22 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 12 LOW: -7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and frigid. Harsh morning wind chills. HIGH: 9

